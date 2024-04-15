DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 248 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lessened its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDX. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000.

FNDX stock opened at $65.00 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $53.32 and a 52-week high of $67.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

