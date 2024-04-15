DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 310 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.27. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

