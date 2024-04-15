DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Sells 470 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May (BATS:FMAY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,554,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 736,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after buying an additional 99,271 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 745.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 685,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,400,000 after buying an additional 604,285 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 384,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,948,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF May by 33.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,523,000 after buying an additional 42,481 shares during the period.

Shares of FMAY opened at $43.12 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.28 million, a P/E ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.56.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

