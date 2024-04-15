DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $154,377,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,341,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $216.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

