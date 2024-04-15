Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the March 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $28,961,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,644,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,240,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $1,404,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,734,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNTH opened at $25.89 on Monday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dianthus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNTH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DNTH shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Dianthus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dianthus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Dianthus Therapeutics Company Profile

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Further Reading

