Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $468,561.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at $505,778.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,636,371.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dollar General from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.96.

Dollar General Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $147.78 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.15. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $101.09 and a 12 month high of $222.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

