Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $479.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DPZ. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up previously from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $455.76.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DPZ

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $495.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $454.85 and a 200-day moving average of $411.00. Domino’s Pizza has a one year low of $285.84 and a one year high of $508.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.43 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,586.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 108 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.08, for a total transaction of $53,468.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,935,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 768 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.52, for a total value of $346,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 82 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.