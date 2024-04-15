eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in eBay were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock opened at $51.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $52.93.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on eBay from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

