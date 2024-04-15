Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Short Interest Up 32.1% in March

Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the March 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 953,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Entravision Communications Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $2.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $184.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Entravision Communications has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52.

Get Entravision Communications alerts:

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $320.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.70 million. Entravision Communications had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Entravision Communications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entravision Communications Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.71%. Entravision Communications’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

EVC has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entravision Communications news, CEO Michael J. Christenson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,402,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,623.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVC. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 39.5% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 740,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 165.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Entravision Communications in the third quarter worth $928,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 52.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entravision Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entravision Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.