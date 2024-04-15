Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 120.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 6,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 60,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,479.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQR. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.32.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equity Residential

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $61.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.59.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.