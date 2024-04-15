Evercore ISI Boosts Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $86.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of PFG opened at $79.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Principal Financial Group has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.65%.

Principal Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 277,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,423,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,836,000 after purchasing an additional 575,646 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,218.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,715,000 after purchasing an additional 231,601 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

