Evercore ISI Cuts Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target to $75.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Evercore ISI from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Globe Life from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Globe Life Trading Up 20.2 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $38.95 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.30.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.52%.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.