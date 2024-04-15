Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVO opened at $7.29 on Friday. Evotec has a one year low of $6.83 and a one year high of $13.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. increased its position in Evotec by 643.1% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

