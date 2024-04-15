Exchange Income Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on EIF

Exchange Income Price Performance

EIF opened at C$46.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.29. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07.

Exchange Income Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.62%.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.