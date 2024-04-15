Exchange Income Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exchange Income in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick expects that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.17 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS.
Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.70. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of C$656.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$644.49 million.
View Our Latest Research Report on EIF
Exchange Income Price Performance
EIF opened at C$46.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.29. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$42.05 and a 12-month high of C$55.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.07.
Exchange Income Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.62%.
Exchange Income Company Profile
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Exchange Income
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.