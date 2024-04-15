Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 168.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Fastly worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastly by 13,926.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fastly from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Fastly from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded Fastly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Fastly from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.11.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $1,506,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,101,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,562,847.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 74,375 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $1,506,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,101,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,562,847.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,730 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $98,785.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 462,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,672.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,195 shares of company stock worth $5,434,420. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly stock opened at $13.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.25 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 26.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

