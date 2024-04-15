First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 631.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 67,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 58,120 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at about $968,000.

Shares of FDL opened at $36.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $38.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

