First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,163,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,005,000 after acquiring an additional 877,101 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,900,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,109,000 after buying an additional 109,938 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 207.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,885,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,470,000 after buying an additional 5,321,750 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,328,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,089,000 after buying an additional 38,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,102,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,301,000 after buying an additional 169,272 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.45 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

