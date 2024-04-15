Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Price Target Increased to $34.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

FLEX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Flex Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Flex stock opened at $28.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68. Flex has a 52-week low of $19.44 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 2.56%. On average, analysts predict that Flex will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rebecca Sidelinger sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $382,763.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,531,944.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $2,064,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,460,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,943 shares of company stock worth $4,055,311. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 400.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 53,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 42,496 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $7,749,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Flex by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 113,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

