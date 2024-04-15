Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 7,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fortis by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 109,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTS opened at $37.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Fortis has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Fortis had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

