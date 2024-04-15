Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Short Interest Up 33.8% in March

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,800 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the March 15th total of 104,500 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Stock Down 0.6 %

FORD opened at $0.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $1.21.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Forward Industries

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in two segments: OEM Distribution and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

