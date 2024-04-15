FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Rosenblatt Securities

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Macquarie raised their price target on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FOX will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FOX

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FOX by 862.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 52.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

