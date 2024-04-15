Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jonestrading dropped their target price on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

NYSE:FBRT opened at $12.36 on Friday. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.73 and a 12 month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 83.74, a current ratio of 83.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $13.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBRT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 280.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

