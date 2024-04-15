Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF) Short Interest Update

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:FRLOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,100 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the March 15th total of 383,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 165.4 days.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Stock Performance
FRLOF stock opened at C$0.75 on Monday. Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.83.
Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust Company Profile
