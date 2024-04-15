Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.43.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

FYBR stock opened at $23.87 on Monday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 198.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

About Frontier Communications Parent

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.