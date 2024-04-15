FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY) Shares Acquired by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GMAY opened at $34.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.67. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $34.08.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

