FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 9,008.0% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $7,766,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $4,186,000. Finally, Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTAI opened at $71.08 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $73.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.88. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.90.

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.72. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 223.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTAI. Barclays boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark boosted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

