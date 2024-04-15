Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Raised to $155.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $175.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $142.33.

Garmin Stock Performance

GRMN opened at $143.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.30. Garmin has a twelve month low of $94.89 and a twelve month high of $149.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Garmin’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares in the company, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 623,834 shares in the company, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $41,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

