GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE:GEV opened at $134.00 on Friday. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $152.48.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.

About GE Vernova

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.