GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GE Vernova from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GE Vernova stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new stake in GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000.
About GE Vernova
GE Vernova is an energy company which includes Power, Wind and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services and Financial Services. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
