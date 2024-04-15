Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Up 28.7% in March

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 218,900 shares, a growth of 28.7% from the March 15th total of 170,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Genasys Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ GNSS opened at $2.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Genasys has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $3.92.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 53.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genasys will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Genasys Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genasys by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 5,749,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $2,034,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the third quarter valued at about $1,508,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Genasys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genasys Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of critical communications hardware and software solutions to alert, inform, and protect people principally in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hardware and Software.

