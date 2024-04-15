Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $149,000 Position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,324.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,775 shares of company stock worth $448,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

View Our Latest Report on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

DMLP stock opened at $34.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.72.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.42 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 66.48% and a net margin of 68.89%.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were given a dividend of $1.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 26th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.79%. This is a boost from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.90%.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.