Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,648,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of XMMO stock opened at $110.54 on Monday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.49 and a 12 month high of $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.12.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

