Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johns Hopkins University boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Johns Hopkins University now owns 5,029,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,906 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,112,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $291,543,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,875,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,709,000 after acquiring an additional 310,717 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,353,000 after acquiring an additional 209,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,258,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,738,000 after acquiring an additional 63,838 shares during the period.

Shares of VCLT opened at $75.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $81.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

