Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSK. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

PSK stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average of $33.42. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.37.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

