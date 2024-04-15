Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 222 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 261,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,918 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 229,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

SCHA stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.54 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.