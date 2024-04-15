Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,274 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $20,027,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $7,710,000. Raub Brock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,662,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,386,000. Finally, Bensler LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,934,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $84.12 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.59.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

