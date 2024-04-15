Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 5,103 Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,103 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TBUX opened at $49.42 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $150.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.01.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

