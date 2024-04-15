Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $85.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $87.75.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.