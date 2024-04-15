Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Receives $6.35 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.35.

Several analysts have recently commented on GETY shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Getty Images alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Getty Images

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,540,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,540,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,160,076. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,214,837 shares of company stock worth $5,429,103. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 19.1% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Getty Images during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GETY opened at $3.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.25 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Getty Images has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.80.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Analysts predict that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Getty Images

(Get Free Report

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Images Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Images and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.