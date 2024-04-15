Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP) & VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Critical Review

Global WholeHealth Partners (OTCMKTS:GWHP – Get Free Report) and VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.1% of VolitionRx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Global WholeHealth Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of VolitionRx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and VolitionRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global WholeHealth Partners $10,000.00 1.38 -$5.16 million N/A N/A VolitionRx $770,000.00 73.01 -$35.32 million ($0.51) -1.34

Analyst Recommendations

Global WholeHealth Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than VolitionRx.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Global WholeHealth Partners and VolitionRx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global WholeHealth Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A VolitionRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

VolitionRx has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 264.96%. Given VolitionRx’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe VolitionRx is more favorable than Global WholeHealth Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Global WholeHealth Partners and VolitionRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global WholeHealth Partners N/A N/A N/A VolitionRx -4,557.29% N/A -154.24%

Risk & Volatility

Global WholeHealth Partners has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VolitionRx has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VolitionRx beats Global WholeHealth Partners on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global WholeHealth Partners

Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation develops and markets various in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test kits in the United States. The company offers approximately 125 diagnostic tests kits for over-the-counter or consumer-use, as well as for point-of-care, which includes hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics. It provides tests for various diseases, such as Ebola, zika, dengue, malaria, influenza, tuberculosis, coronaviruses, yellow fever, and other epidemic and vector-borne diseases. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes. VolitionRx Limited is based in Henderson, Nevada.

