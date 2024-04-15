Graypoint LLC Has $382,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.28.

CSX Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $35.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

