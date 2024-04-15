Graypoint LLC Sells 104 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $66,992,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 91.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 728,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $146,971,000 after purchasing an additional 348,749 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,265,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 459.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 252,272 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,898,000 after purchasing an additional 207,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDW shares. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CDW from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $242.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.09. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. CDW’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

