GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, a growth of 30.1% from the March 15th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

GSE Systems stock opened at $3.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. GSE Systems has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $8.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in GSE Systems during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSE Systems by 207.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSE Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSE Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

GSE Systems Company Profile

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

