Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HAL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Halliburton from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a positive rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.53.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $39.67 on Friday. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day moving average of $37.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 23.21%.

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 121,551,234 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,394,077,000 after buying an additional 479,877 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,852,271 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,512,961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660,862 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 23,538,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $850,927,000 after acquiring an additional 782,093 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

