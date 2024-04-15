Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Gartner by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 7,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 2.0 %

IT opened at $465.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $465.86 and its 200 day moving average is $431.97.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.55, for a total value of $116,137.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,777.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $484.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.25.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

