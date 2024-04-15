Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Position in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) by 315.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,707 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.13% of Maxeon Solar Technologies worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAXN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Stock Down 9.8 %

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $2.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

