Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10,822.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,491 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dropbox by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $169,076.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 233,988 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,391.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 434,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,129,732.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 180,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,757. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox Stock Down 2.1 %

Dropbox stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.55 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 120.82%. The company had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.77 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.