Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 44.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.49.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.0583 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

