Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 12,544 Shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,671,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 158.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 92,893 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,238 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 84,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,802 shares during the period.

PBD stock opened at $13.69 on Monday. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.36.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

