Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 33.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Monday, March 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $217.40 on Monday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.63 and a 52-week high of $315.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.14 and a 200 day moving average of $222.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

