Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 51,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Medpace by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total transaction of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,833,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,940,186.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 250 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.87, for a total transaction of $102,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 100,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.98, for a total value of $41,298,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,833,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,995,940,186.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,340 shares of company stock valued at $76,651,647 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $395.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.00.

Medpace Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $395.00 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.43 and a 12-month high of $419.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 63.98% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

